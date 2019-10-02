Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.66

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 2393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BORR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Borr Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

