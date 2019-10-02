BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0049

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $9,756.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 961,490,950 coins and its circulating supply is 681,052,188 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

