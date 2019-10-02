BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.00

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

