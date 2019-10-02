Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Down 4.9%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.21, 11,179 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 943,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several research firms recently commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

In other news, VP Rachele Marie Lehr acquired 6,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,229.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,130.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 22.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

