British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $37,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 369,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 90,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.