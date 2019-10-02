Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 938.75 ($12.27).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

BVIC stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 959.50 ($12.54). The company had a trading volume of 348,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 987.69 ($12.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 902.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 910.28.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

