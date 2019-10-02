Brokerages Anticipate 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 58.com will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WUBA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 346,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,261. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

