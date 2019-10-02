Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.40). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ARDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

ARDX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 182,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,538. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

