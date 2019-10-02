Brokerages Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $19,589,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 148,501 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,727. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.94.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

