Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALL shares. BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $106,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 8,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $349.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

