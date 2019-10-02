Brokerages Expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $22.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.49 billion and the highest is $22.76 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.80 billion to $91.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.54 billion to $93.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,268,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

