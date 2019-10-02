Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $60.83

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 764,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. AerCap has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,116,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

