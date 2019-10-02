Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$30.75

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGX. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Cineplex stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.34 and a twelve month high of C$36.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.43.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$439.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 224.36%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

