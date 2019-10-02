Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $16.17

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy stock remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Friday. 3,316,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

