Brokerages Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT at $28.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 324,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,407. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

