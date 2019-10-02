Brokerages Set XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $83.41

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.40. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $114.58.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

