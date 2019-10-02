Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Buhler Industries, Inc. (TSE:BUI) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.65, 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.15 million for the quarter.

Buhler Industries Company Profile (TSE:BUI)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products. The company markets its products primarily under the Farm King, Ezee-On, Allied, Inland, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

