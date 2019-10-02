BZEdge One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $375,775.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01015094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge's total supply is 2,989,758,794 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com.

Buying and Selling BZEdge

BZEdge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

