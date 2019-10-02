CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $97,365.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01015508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.