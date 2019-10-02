Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.33. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.79.

Cambria Africa Company Profile (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

