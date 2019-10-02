CannabisCoin Reaches Market Cap of $134,932.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 189.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $134,932.00 and approximately $502.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.