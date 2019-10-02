Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) a $230.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $230.00 price target by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.21. 1,686,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,284,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

