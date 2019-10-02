Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Set at $23.00 by B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) received a $23.00 target price from B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.25. 73,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,161. The stock has a market cap of $382.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

