Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Trading Down 0.6%

Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,740 ($22.74) and last traded at GBX 1,740 ($22.74), 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($22.87).

The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,749 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.62.

Cardiff Property Company Profile (LON:CDFF)

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.