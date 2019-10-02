Caterpillar’s (CAT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.52.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.96. 4,303,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

