CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,035 shares of company stock worth $50,951. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

