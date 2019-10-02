CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CBB BANCORP INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get CBB BANCORP INC/SH alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.44.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CBB BANCORP INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.