Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,365,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 784% from the previous session’s volume of 267,639 shares.The stock last traded at $59.72 and had previously closed at $58.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after acquiring an additional 656,131 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 42.9% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 684,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 205,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 77.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

