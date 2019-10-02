Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Receives $93.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Celgene alerts:

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celgene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,002,460,000 after acquiring an additional 929,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,630,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $637,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $100.19.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.