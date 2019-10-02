Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.23

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 2526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERV. National Bank Financial downgraded Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC downgraded Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

