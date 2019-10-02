Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.03

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $9.36. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 5,745 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company has a current ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,949,565. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082,732 shares in the company, valued at C$9,627,652.94. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $286,397 in the last quarter.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

