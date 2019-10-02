China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) and Hormel Foods (NASDAQ:HRL) Financial Contrast

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Xiangtai Food and Hormel Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Hormel Foods 3 7 1 0 1.82

Hormel Foods has a consensus target price of $39.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.32%. Given Hormel Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than China Xiangtai Food.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and Hormel Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hormel Foods $9.55 billion 2.44 $1.01 billion $1.89 23.08

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than China Xiangtai Food.

Dividends

Hormel Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Xiangtai Food does not pay a dividend. Hormel Foods pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hormel Foods has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and Hormel Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A Hormel Foods 10.34% 16.75% 12.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Hormel Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hormel Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hormel Foods beats China Xiangtai Food on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products. It also offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company sells its pork and processed meat products to both wholesale and retail markets. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products. The company also provides turkey products; nutritional food products and supplements; dessert and drink mixes; and industrial gelatin products. It sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

