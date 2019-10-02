Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.31. 487,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -13.84. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.31 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

