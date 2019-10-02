CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.69. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.45 target price (down previously from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.72. The company has a market cap of $52.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.14 million for the quarter.

In other CIBT Education Group news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,811,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,177,475. Insiders acquired a total of 624,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,920 in the last quarter.

About CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.