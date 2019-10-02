Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $101,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. 10,051,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,815,440. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

