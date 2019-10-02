Citigroup Reiterates “$19.80” Price Target for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) received a $19.80 price target from Citigroup in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

EC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

