Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Clearwater Paper reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $348.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

