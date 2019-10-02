Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given a $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink downgraded Clovis Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy acquired 50,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $279,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 919,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Blair acquired 40,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at $195,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.