Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,748.10

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,748.10 and traded as low as $2,549.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,557.00, with a volume of 655,532 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,335 ($43.58) price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,114.17 ($40.69).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,687.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,748.10.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £4,329.57 ($5,657.35). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 466 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,659.

About Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.