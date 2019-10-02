Coinlancer (CL) Hits One Day Volume of $44,323.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $327,873.00 and $44,323.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

