Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. Community Financial Cor has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

