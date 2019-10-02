Comparing Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) & Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.63, indicating that its share price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Granite City Food & Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.33 billion 0.79 $99.04 million $2.43 17.05 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.02 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 4.52% 21.31% 7.13% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheesecake Factory and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 1 8 3 0 2.17 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus target price of $49.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Granite City Food & Brewery does not pay a dividend. Cheesecake Factory pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.