Comparing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) & TRINITY BK N A/SH (NASDAQ:TYBT)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million 4.52 $42.14 million N/A N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH $8.67 million 8.25 $4.01 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kearny Financial and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.80% 3.69% 0.65% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

