Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 35,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.25.

Comptoir Group Company Profile (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

