Consolidated Zinc Ltd (ASX:CZL) Insider Stephen Copulos Purchases 15,000,000 Shares

Consolidated Zinc Ltd (ASX:CZL) insider Stephen Copulos bought 15,000,000 shares of Consolidated Zinc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00 ($127,659.57).

Stephen Copulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consolidated Zinc alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Stephen Copulos sold 20,000,000 shares of Consolidated Zinc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($170,212.77).

Shares of ASX:CZL remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,983,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. Consolidated Zinc Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

Consolidated Zinc Company Profile

Consolidated Zinc Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Plomosas zinc-lead-silver project, which consists of 11 exploration and exploitation concessions covering an area of 3,019 hectares located in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. The company was formerly known as Newera Resources Limited and changed its name to Consolidated Zinc Limited in June 2015.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.