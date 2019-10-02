Contrasting Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) & Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -7,614.63% -3.50% -3.36% Lundin Mining 5.07% 1.90% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 4 6 0 2.60

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.82%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $50,000.00 196.68 -$2.53 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.73 billion 1.94 $195.85 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Avalon Advanced Materials does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.