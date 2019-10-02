Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,380,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 142,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $500,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,027. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.