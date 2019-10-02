Cred (LBA) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $617,484.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.01011824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,080,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, UEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.