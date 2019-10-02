Critical Contrast: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) versus Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Coherus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Coherus Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 340.48%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 69.82%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Coherus Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Coherus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$52.93 million ($10.53) -0.40 Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 857.74 -$209.34 million ($3.22) -5.96

Gamida Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus Biosciences. Coherus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -429.90% -110.45% Coherus Biosciences N/A -2,573.16% -70.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Gamida Cell on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

