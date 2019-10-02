Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.21

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $389,013.00 and approximately $437.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00647345 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021986 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003984 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000214 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,033,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,609 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.